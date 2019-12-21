Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Binance, Kucoin and CoinExchange. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $17.08 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,343,306 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, DEx.top, Tidex, DDEX, CoinExchange, Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX, Poloniex, Allbit, Bitbns, Binance, Coinbe, DragonEX, Upbit, Hotbit, Bittrex, GOPAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

