LUNA (LUNA) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bitrue, Upbit and KuCoin. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. LUNA has a market cap of $79.20 million and $1.21 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA's genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, KuCoin, GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinone and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

