LUXCoin (LUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $3,074.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

