Magnum Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

