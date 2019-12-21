Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report $59.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.26 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $59.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $241.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.99 million to $243.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $249.64 million, with estimates ranging from $231.68 million to $265.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. National Securities began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of MAIN opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $44.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 65.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

