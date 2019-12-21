ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,108,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,908,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,616,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,009,000 after acquiring an additional 563,771 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,020,000 after acquiring an additional 184,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $44,255.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $704,458.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $2,156,593. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.61. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $97.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CL King started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

