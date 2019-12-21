Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 97,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $112.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

