MassGrid Price Hits $0.0108 (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $816,718.00 and $12.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. In the last seven days, MassGrid has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,192.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.01781779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.64 or 0.02608320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00557206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00633113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057069 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014001 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,287,217 coins and its circulating supply is 75,795,917 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

