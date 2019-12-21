Master Contract Token Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $133,644.00 and approximately $30,092.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

