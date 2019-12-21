Matchpool Price Tops $0.0018 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $134,662.00 and $197.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

