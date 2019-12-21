McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 140 ($1.84).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target (down from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of LON:MCS opened at GBX 145 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $779.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08. McCarthy & Stone has a 12 month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.63.

In related news, insider Gill Barr purchased 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90). Also, insider Patrick Hole sold 17,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96), for a total value of £25,814.25 ($33,957.18).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

