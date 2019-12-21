MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $467,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,983. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $842,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,773.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 286.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 143.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 177,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.25. 1,626,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,321. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.14. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.84.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

