MedicCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,245.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $17,245.00 and $127.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

