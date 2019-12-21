Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $675.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. HSBC upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Mercadolibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock opened at $592.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.85. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $257.52 and a 52 week high of $698.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -722.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.