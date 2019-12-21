Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.27 ($120.08).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

MRK stock opened at €104.40 ($121.40) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72). The company’s 50 day moving average is €106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.90.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.