Mercury (MER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $265,821.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Mercury has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $265,821.00 and $957.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01201482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119070 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

