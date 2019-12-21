Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

EBSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.