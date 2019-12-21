MetaMorph (METM) Price Down 11.7% This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. MetaMorph has a market cap of $106,807.00 and $20,448.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.22 or 0.06728529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029924 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001427 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MetaMorph is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

