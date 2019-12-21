Metronome Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00006003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $5.60 and $33.94. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $357,722.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,567,591 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,467 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $32.15 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

