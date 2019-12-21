MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Hits $226,393.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. MIB Coin has a market cap of $226,393.00 and $6,016.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000611 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 347,089,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,787,708 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

