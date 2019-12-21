MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.14 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $4,085.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004252 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.