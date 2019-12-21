Millennium Management LLC Acquires 186,526 Shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 140.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.51% of Moneygram International worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moneygram International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Moneygram International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the second quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. Moneygram International Inc has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.69.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

In other news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. purchased 626,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,573,844.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

