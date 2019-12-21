Millennium Management LLC Acquires 24,152 Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of SmartFinancial worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 483,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 141,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 225,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SmartFinancial Inc has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $323.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMBK. ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.