Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of EPC opened at $31.17 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.