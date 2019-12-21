Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stepan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Stepan by 256.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stepan by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

NYSE:SCL opened at $100.00 on Friday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes purchased 821 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $80,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $377,257.60. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.