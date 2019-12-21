Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 193,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Sutter Rock Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $115,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutter Rock Capital stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 402.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

