Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 68,545 Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $186,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $217,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

