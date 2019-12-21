Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 95,600 Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Upwork as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Upwork by 349.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Upwork stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Upwork Inc has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,025 shares of company stock worth $1,478,690. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.