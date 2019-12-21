Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) by 730.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of DRDGOLD worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 44.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRD. ValuEngine raised DRDGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

DRD opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.22 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. DRDGOLD Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

