Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 938,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter.

HIO stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

