Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of SemGroup worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SemGroup by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 75,402 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEMG opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.60. SemGroup Corp has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). SemGroup had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. SemGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SemGroup Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.4725 dividend. This is an increase from SemGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -994.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEMG. Citigroup cut shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of SemGroup from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of SemGroup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SemGroup from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

