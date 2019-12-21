Millennium Management LLC Buys 29,692 Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SHI stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

