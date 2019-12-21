Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 73,411 Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Northfield Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.42 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,155.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $280,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

