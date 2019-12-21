Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

BSRR opened at $30.14 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $437.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,271.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $134,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,162 shares of company stock valued at $363,809 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.