Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019,476 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Varex Imaging worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VREX. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.87. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.