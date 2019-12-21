Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,501 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Regis worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,414,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Regis by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Regis by 94.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Regis by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RGS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE:RGS opened at $17.48 on Friday. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Regis had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $247.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

