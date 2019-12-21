Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 407.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,504,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,031,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 775,079 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 460,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 436,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,056,000 after buying an additional 373,842 shares during the period.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

