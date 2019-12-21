Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $4,002,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.69.

NYSE:MHK opened at $136.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.