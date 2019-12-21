Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 35.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

