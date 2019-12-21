Millennium Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,235 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 499.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth $71,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 70.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $77,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,871 shares of company stock worth $2,830,978 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

