Millennium Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 181,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Lydall worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lydall by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 144.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lydall during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lydall during the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

LDL opened at $20.77 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $354.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.19). Lydall had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

