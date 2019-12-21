Millennium Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,359,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Atrion worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 186,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,830.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Emile A. Battat acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $715.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $732.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.14. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $671.05 and a fifty-two week high of $948.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

