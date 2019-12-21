Millennium Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

SCHX stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4665 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

