Millennium Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 173.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

CBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.41.

CBL opened at $1.10 on Friday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $187.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

