Millennium Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Village Super Market worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1,143.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Village Super Market by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $23.80 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

