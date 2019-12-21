Millennium Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 621,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 86,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

