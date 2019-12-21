Millennium Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of South Plains Financial worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 1,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $20.81 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

