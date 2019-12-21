Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 143,294 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 85,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 61,255 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,718,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

