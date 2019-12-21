Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,155 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 261,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $30,568,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at $31,516,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,923,950.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,605,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,478 shares of company stock valued at $35,933,014 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.