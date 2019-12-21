Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.55% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

